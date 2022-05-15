Police said the shootings are connected and all victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting involving three separate scenes that left seven people injured.

Police received a shots fired notification after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers confirmed the seven victims who were injured are all connected to one shooting and said all seven have non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators confirmed the three scenes are present at Fairview Park, Highway 52, and the other on the 2000 block of East 25th Street.

Several people shot at In Winston-Salem. This is at one of multiple scenes that police are investigating. ⁦@WFMY⁩ pic.twitter.com/r3kscjCH5N — Don Richard (@monkeytruckman) May 16, 2022

Officers arrived on the scene at 925 Bethlehem Lane and located over 50 spent shell casings from different caliber weapons in the road and in the park.

Officials confirm two people were found on Highway 52, just south of the 25th Street Exit.

The victims had gunshot wounds to the head and face consistent with being struck by bullets while traveling in a vehicle on northbound Highway 52.

They were taken by Forsyth County EMS to a local hospital and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers were then notified that four gunshot wound victims had also been located at and near 2008 East 25th Street.

Police responded to the scene and found all four victims suffering from single gunshot wounds. They were taken by Forsyth County EMS to a local hospital and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

One person refused medical attention and his injury was non-life-threatening.

Police were then notified that a seventh victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso. It was determined that person was also shot while in the 2000 block of East 25th Street and secured his own transportation to a local hospital.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages but evidence suggests there was a large exchange of gunfire at 925 Bethlehem Lane and shortly more shots were fired in the 2000 block of East 25th street resulting in five victims being shot on 25th Street and two victims on Highway 52 North.

This is not a random act of violence and the investigation is ongoing.

Second scene is still active. Many markers where bullet casings are at. ⁦@WFMY⁩ pic.twitter.com/yrQrDDPoDo — Don Richard (@monkeytruckman) May 16, 2022

Investigators say the suspects were driving a white four door BMW and a Black Dodge Charger.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

