WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are searching for a suspect after they say two teenagers were robbed and kidnapped.

Police said they responded to the Salem Crest Apartments around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a reported kidnapping and armed robbery.

Officers learned a 14-year-old and 17-year-old were forced into a car in the 1400 block of E. 10th Street and robbed.

Thankfully, the two teens were found unharmed in the 700 block of Salem Crest Circle.

Investigators tell WFMY they have some leads on a possible suspect but no one in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with WFMY for the latest updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700, or call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem also has a Facebook page where you can leave tips about this case.

