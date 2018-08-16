SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man was seriously injured after he was shot during an argument Thursday, police said.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of East Washington and Liberty streets around 10:43 a.m., Suffolk Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said two men, 44-year-old Michael Jermell Hatton and 47-year-old Tony Jonathan Lundy, were having a "verbal altercation that turned physical." Hatton a firearm, and shot Lundy at least once, police said.

Someone working at a business on E. Washington St. told 13News Now he heard that the fight was over Aretha Franklin. Police were not able to confirm the nature of the argument.

Acccording to a witness, two men began arguing inside this Suffolk barbershop about whether or not Halle Berry should play Aretha Franklin in a movie. It led to one of the men shooting the other on the sidewalk. The victim is now in serious condition. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/uDJB9gjvI3 — Robert Boyd 13News Now (@13robertboyd) August 16, 2018

A witness, Harvey Clark, told 13News Now he knows both the victim and the shooter. He said Lundy is a youth counselor, but according to Clark, he also said it was the victim who turned the argument into a physical confrontation.

Both men were treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue before being taken to local hospitals.

Hatton was arrested on charges including Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Shoot/Cut/Stab or Wound in Commission of a Felony, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Discharge Firearm in Public with an injury.

The gunshot victim is in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the roadway in the immediate area is also closed.

There are no additional details available.

