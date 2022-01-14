Sheriff's deputies said Lauren Danielle Jones, 30, faces several charges after she attacked her boyfriend in Smithfield and hurt her 3-year-old son.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times and strangled her 3-year-old son who has special needs.

Deputies said they were at a home in the 14000 block of Water Oak Dr. in Smithfield on Dec. 11 after they received a call about an attack at a home there.

When they got to the home, they found a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed. Investigators said the man's girlfriend, Lauren Danielle Jones, 30, was responsible for the attack.

Investigators said while they were at the home, they became aware of possible issues of child neglect involving a 3-year-old boy. The boy is Jones' son.

As a result of what they found happened on Dec. 11, Jones initially faced charges of Malicious Wounding and Child Neglect.

Investigators consulted with The Children’s Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) Child Advocacy Center. As a result of the consult and a medical screening of Jones' son by doctors, the sheriff's office said Friday that Jones faces an additional charge of Strangulation.

Jones was at Western Tidewater Regional Jail on a "no bond" status Friday.