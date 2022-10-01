Woman and her 1-year-old child held hostage for 2 days, Chester County officials say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A woman and her 1-year-old child are safe after being held hostage for two days by the child's father, the Chester County Sheriff's Office reports.
Deputies said the incident happened in the Douglas Road area of Great Falls. The sheriff's office said it responded to the home after the victim called them on Sunday.
They later learned the suspect attacked the woman with a hammer on Friday and threatened to kill her. That man is now facing several charges, including kidnapping.
MORE STORIES ON WCNC
WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions reporting on and engaging the community around the problems and solutions as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.