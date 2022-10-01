Woman and her 1-year-old child held hostage for 2 days, Chester County officials say

Deputies said the incident happened in the Douglas Road area of Great Falls.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A woman and her 1-year-old child are safe after being held hostage for two days by the child's father, the Chester County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies said the incident happened in the Douglas Road area of Great Falls. The sheriff's office said it responded to the home after the victim called them on Sunday.

They later learned the suspect attacked the woman with a hammer on Friday and threatened to kill her. That man is now facing several charges, including kidnapping.

