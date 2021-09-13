x
Crime

Woman arrested for sending bomb threats to Union County schools

Union County deputies said 26-year-old Sarah Jones sent e-mails to several schools reporting bombs were at the schools.
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County woman is behind bars after she allegedly sent multiple bomb threats to school officials. 

Union County deputies said 26-year-old Sarah Jones sent e-mails to several schools reporting bombs were at the schools.

Deputies said the investigation began late Tuesday evening after school officials at Sun Valley received an email from a bogus account reporting explosive devices at Sun Valley High, Sun Valley Middle and also an elementary school outside of Union County. 

On Thursday, a school official at Prospect Elementary received a similar threatening email concerning explosive devices on the school property. 

Deputies said Jones is now facing three different felony counts including, making a false report concerning a destructive device, three counts of cyberstalking and two counts of identity theft. 

