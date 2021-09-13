Woman arrested for sending bomb threats to Union County schools

Union County deputies said 26-year-old Sarah Jones sent e-mails to several schools reporting bombs were at the schools.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County woman is behind bars after she allegedly sent multiple bomb threats to school officials.

Deputies said the investigation began late Tuesday evening after school officials at Sun Valley received an email from a bogus account reporting explosive devices at Sun Valley High, Sun Valley Middle and also an elementary school outside of Union County.

On Thursday, a school official at Prospect Elementary received a similar threatening email concerning explosive devices on the school property.

Deputies said Jones is now facing three different felony counts including, making a false report concerning a destructive device, three counts of cyberstalking and two counts of identity theft.

