STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman is in custody in connection to a Statesville homicide, police confirm.

On January 16, Statesville Police responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street in reference to a suspicious death. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Shana Nicole Harmon of Statesville.

Her death was ruled a homicide after further investigation.

After receiving tips and conducting interviews, investigators obtained a warrant for Harmon's murder for Qawiesha Khaleelah Tolliver of Statesville on January 23.

Tolliver was taken into custody at her home and taken before the magistrate. She is currently in custody at the Iredell County Jail under no bond.

If anyone has any further information, they are asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

