Suspect arrested in Albemarle overdose case, police say

Police said the suspect has her first scheduled court appearance on July 26, 2021.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Albemarle Police Department said they arrested a woman in connection to an overdose death.

Police said detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Felicia G. Owens, aged 33, who was charged following the overdose death of a 37-year-old man back in January.

The suspect was arrested on July 15 and is charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution, the department said.