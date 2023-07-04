Woman arrested in child sexual assault case in Burke County, deputies say

An arrested warrant was issued for Rosa Williams Hollifield following several interviews and an "extensive investigation," deputies said.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman in Hudson, North Carolina is charged with four counts of sex crimes involving a child, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office received a tip on Friday, March 31 regarding an alleged sexual assault of a child by an adult.

Deputies arrested Hollifield on Wednesday under $200,000 secured bond.

Hollifield’s first court appearance was set for April 5, 2023, in Burke County District Court at 9 a.m.

