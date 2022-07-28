Woman assaults boyfriend's mom, claims home invasion happened; Rowan County Sheriff says

Two women were involved in the attack, according to officials. One is in custody and the other is wanted after giving investigators a false name.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators say a woman planned an attack on her boyfriend's mother along with another woman and told police that two men had broken into the house.

On Wednesday around 2:24 p.m., Rowan County Sheriff's deputies were called to 850 Beagle Club Road east of Salisbury in reference to an assault.

The reporting party, Carrie Elizabeth Dixon, told officers that two white men had come into their home while her boyfriend's mother, Karon Louise Bromell, 73, was home alone. Dixon told deputies the men assaulted Bromell, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Bromell was transported to a Winston-Salem hospital for treatment. Her condition at this time is unknown.

Detectives arrived and questioned Dixon and Shirley Marie Burns, who was also at the scene, about the incident. Both women gave conflicting reports that led investigators to believe their story was fabricated.

According to the release, investigators later determined that the story was fabricated and Dixon and Burns were indeed the attackers.

Dixon and Burns had left the scene by the time detectives determined this. Dixon was located and arrested. Burns was not able to be found and deputies learned that she gave them a false name.

According to the release, Burns gave deputies the name of her sister when she was questioned.

Rowan County deputies learned that Dixon planned the attack because of emotional and physical abuse from Bromell and her boyfriend in the past.

Dixon said she and Burns used a piece of cinder block and a metal pipe to beat Bromell for five minutes. She convinced Bromell to lie to investigators about what happened, but Bromell later told them the truth when she was alone.

Dixon is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and obstruction of justice. She remains in Rowan County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Burns is actively wanted for the same two charges along with resisting public officer.