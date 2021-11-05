x
Crime

Have you seen her? Police said she assaulted a senior citizen outside of a gas station in Matthews

Police said the woman became very agitated when she asked the man for money but the man told her she didn't have any.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is looking to identify a woman accused of assaulting an elderly man outside of a Quick Trip Store on Monroe Rd. back on Nov. 25.

According to police, the elderly man said the suspect had asked him for money while inside the store and said she became very agitated when he told her that he didn't have any. 

As the victim was leaving the store, the suspect confronted him in the parking lot. Police said the suspect assaulted the man by striking him and pushing him to the ground causing minor injuries to his face and hand.

Credit: Matthews Police Department

Police said the unidentified woman was about 5'08" tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Danielle Helms at dhelms@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6706.

