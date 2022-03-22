x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Maryland woman attempts to set fire to a porch of home with people inside, police say

A 30-year-old woman is now facing charges after she allegedly poured motor oil on the front steps of of a home, trying to set it on fire.

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — A woman faces multiple charges including attempted arson and home invasion after she tried to set the porch of a home on fire with motor oil before forcing her way into the home.

According to Anne Arundel County police, 30-year-old Diana Bruce is facing multiple charges after she attempted to set the front porch of a home on fire. 

On Monday, officers responded to the 200 block of Rupert Circle in Brooklyn, Maryland for a reported home invasion, police said in a press release.

When police arrived they were told that around 7:30 p.m. Bruce came to the home of a suspected juvenile who was allegedly involved in a prior assault, according to officials. 

She then poured motor oil on the front steps of the home and attempted to set it on fire, the police said. 

Bruce reportedly then decided to try to force her way into the home as well. Once she pushed through, people on the inside were waiting and attacked her with pepper spray causing her to back up. 

Bruce was arrested. She is currently being held without bond. 

Bruce is facing the following charges:

  • 1 Count of Malicious Burning in the 1st degree
  • 1 count of CDS: Com Nuis: Dist. PCP/LSD/H
  • 1 count of Burglary in the third degree 
  • 1 count of Burglary in the fourth degree 
  • 3 counts of Reckless Endangerment 
  • 1 count of Assault in the first degree 
  • 1 count of Assault in the second degree 

RELATED: 20-year-old charged for murder of man at Frederick County restaurant Sunday, police say

RELATED: Man arrested for starting fires at ATMs, gas stations in Montgomery County

WATCH NEXT: PG County volunteer firefighter accused of setting fire to abandoned home in Seabrook

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news

In Other News

19-year-old shot, killed after shooting along I-85 in Gaston County