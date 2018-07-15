CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A woman is begging the police to beef up security in her north Charlotte neighborhood after her granddaughter was grazed by a bullet Saturday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of a shooting on Sunstone Drive. According to the girl's grandmother, the 6-year-old girl was just leaving a car and another vehicle pulled up to the neighborhood and proceeded to open fire at the girl.

NBC Charlotte's crew counted at least 12 bullet holes at the scene.

Police telling @wcnc a 6-year-old girl grazed with a bullet off Sunstone Drive. We are counting at least 12 bullet holes into the home ahead. Another separate shooting reported off Lasalle Street. pic.twitter.com/1pthN8rYiJ — Rachel Lundberg (@RachelLLundberg) July 15, 2018

CMPD said the girl was transported by Medic to CMC Main with minor injuries. The girl's grandmother told NBC Charlotte her house has been shot at multiple times over the last six years.

"Been begging CMPD since the first time my house got shot up to put [a patrol car]," she said. "When are we going to get some help?"

"Over and over, I've begged," she said. "Who is going to help my grandchildren and my pets?"

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the incident. CMPD is also investigating a separate shooting on LaSalle Street. Authorities did not say if the shootings are related or not.

