BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Burke County, the sheriff's office said.

It happened on September 10 at a home at Blue Ridge Ventures. The victim told police other personal property was stolen as well.

The next day around 10:30 p.m., a deputy noticed a suspicious man walking on Highway 18 and George Hildebran School Road near Kelly's Quick Stop.

Jason Hill, 33, was identified as the suspect and arrested for common law robbery and possession of meth. He was taken to jail on a $25,000 secured bond.

