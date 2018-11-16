CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman is recovering after being carjacked and sexually assaulted at an ATM early Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

It happened around 1 a.m. at Fifth Third Bank, 1625 E. Woodlawn Road, in Park Road Shopping Center. The victim told CMPD a man with a knife forced his way into her car and drove away with the woman still inside.

He later stopped on Independence Boulevard, strangled the woman, then tried to sexually assault her, police said. The victim was able to get away, and the suspect took off in the car, according to a police report.

Police said the man also got away with cash and an iPhone. The victim was treated by medic at the scene for bruises and scratches.

The suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing jeans, a two-tone jacket (possibly gray and white), black and white shoes, black hat, and a gray mask covering his nose and mouth.

The man may still have the victim's car -- a 2009 Hyundai Sonata with South Carolina tag PEJ-947.

Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.

