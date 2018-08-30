CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman was arrested after police said she kidnapped an infant from a family member’s home earlier this week.

On August 27, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of a missing person on Shamrock Drive. The victim told officers she left her baby with family members to run some errands. While she was gone, the family learned that Winifred Mirambeau, 23, took the baby and left the house. Mirambeau is the girlfriend of one of the victim's family members, according to police.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, deputies in Iredell County were called to reports of a woman walking in traffic on I-77 near Exit 36 carrying a baby. The woman, identified as Mirambeau, was holding the child and a black Jeep occupied by a man. The man said he was driving when Mirambeau flagged him down to stop and jumped into the passenger seat. A few minutes later, she had him pull over and got in the driver’s seat and drove to Mooresville.

After getting to Mooresville, Mirambeau CMPD says Mirambeau got out of the Jeep and started walking on the interstate with the baby. Emergency crews took the baby to the hospital and she was reunited with her mother a short time later. It was determined that the man driving the Jeep was not involved in the kidnapping after interviewing with detectives and he was not charged.

Mirambeau was taken to CMPD headquarters and charged with first-degree kidnapping and child abduction. She is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

