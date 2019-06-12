CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was charged in a head-on collision that killed one person and hurt five others on Billy Graham Parkway back in June, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Leah Marie Randall, 43, was charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. She was also served with outstanding warrants for DWI and probation violation.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident on June 20. It happened around 8 p.m. between S. Tryon St. and W. Tyvola Rd.

Several first responders were on scene including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Charlotte Fire, and Medic.

CMPD said a vehicle that left the airport with two adults and two juveniles going east on Billy Graham Parkway crossed over the median into oncoming traffic.

That's when two vehicles going west on Billy Graham Parkway struck the first vehicle head-on.

At the time, Medic said six people were taken to the hospital. The driver of the first vehicle had life-threatening injuries. Five others had non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said one of the victims died on July 8 from injuries sustained in the crash.

