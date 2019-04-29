KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A woman was arrested after police said she hit and killed a man walking his two dogs in Kannapolis early Monday.

According to Kannapolis Police, officers were called to a crash near the intersection of Bethpage Road and Leonard Avenue a little before 2 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found 48-year-old Santiago Esteban and his two dogs dead.

Police determined that Esteban was walking his dogs when a driver hit them. A witness told police a red sedan drove away from the accident.

Officers identified Lisa Michelle Jones, 22, as a suspect in the case and arrested her at her home Monday without incident. Jones was charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run and driving left of center. The crash remains under investigation.

