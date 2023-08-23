Woman convicted with death of a newborn, sentenced to life in prison

Stacy Rabon was arrested in 2021 after DNA evidence linked her to the 1992 death of a child.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County woman convicted of killing a newborn will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Stacy Rabon was arrested in 2021 after DNA evidence linked her to the 1992 death of a child.

The baby was found floating in the Catawba River in August of 1992, wrapped in a bedsheet inside a plastic b

ag near a bridge along Highway 21.

An autopsy found the child had been born just hours before their death.

Earlier this month, a jury returned a guilty verdict for Rabon on the charge of homicide by child abuse, though the jury was hung on the charge of murder, according to the York County Solicitor's Office. That verdict came just one day before the baby's birthday. She would have been 31.

Wednesday, Rabon was sentenced to life in prison.

