Woman dies after allegedly trading gunfire with CMPD

Police have identified a woman who they say was shot by officers after she fired her weapon at them on Aug. 19. She died six days later.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman died nearly a week after she was involved in a shooting with police, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Monday, CMPD released the identity of a woman who traded gunfire with police on Aug. 19 and later died from her injuries. Police say Brenda Donahue, 60, died on Aug. 25.

According to police, officers arrived at a home on St. Croix Lane around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 to serve an involuntary commitment order to take her to a mental health facility.

Police said a male family member opened the door to the home and when officers called out to the subject, she responded with gunfire toward the three officers. One of the officers was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Another officer then shot the subject, and CMPD says officers immediately began rendering aid. She was taken to the hospital. Donahue died on Aug. 25, six days after the shooting.

All three of the officers involved were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation, and the CMPD Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting a separate but parallel investigation.

Brandon Graham, an officer involved in the shooting, has been placed on paid leave until the investigation concludes, following CMPD procedure.