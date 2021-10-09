Man hides in trash can after killing woman, Lancaster police say

Curtis Townsend, 21, reportedly shot the victim multiple times along Caroline Court in Lancaster around noon Saturday.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting that stemmed from an argument in Lancaster, SC, police confirmed.

The Lancaster Police Department said Curtis Townsend, 21, shot the victim multiple times along Caroline Court in Lancaster around noon Saturday.

Townsend tossed the gun and hid in a trash can, according to police. Officers said he was quickly taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a local medical facility with life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers confirmed she died shortly after arriving. Later in the day, she was identified by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office as 38-year-old Takeisha Massey of Lancaster.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department.