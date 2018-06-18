According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, a 63-year-old woman is dead after deputies were dispatched to an assault call Sunday evening.

Authorities report a family member called dispatch to report an assault in Connelly Springs. When officials arrived they found Robin Berry Teague dead inside her home.

The case is currently being investigated as a homicide. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

