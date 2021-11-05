Woman found dead on side of the road in Chester

Deputies found a Honda Odyssey van abandoned in northern Chester County Monday evening. No arrests have been made.

CHESTER, S.C. — Deputies in Chester County, South Carolina, are investigating after a woman was found dead on the side of the road Monday.

Deputies were called to an area along Carpenter Road, just off Highway 72, after a caller said they found a dead woman on the side of the road. Investigators were able to determine that a light blue Honda Odyssey van was associated with the investigation.

The sheriff's office said the suspect vehicle was found abandoned in northern Chester County Monday evening. The suspect remains at large.

Deputies have not released any suspect information at this time. The victim has not been identified. Any person with information about this incident is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff's Office immediately.

