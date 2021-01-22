Gastonia police investigating after woman found dead inside a car

GASTONIA, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead Thursday, the Gastonia Police Department reports.
According to police, their officers were called to a scene Thursday evening to check a vehicle that was down an embankment at 1019 West Tenth Avenue.
Gastonia Police report, 41-year-old Francia Magally Martinez, was found dead on the scene.
The investigation is in early stages and no further information can be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C.D. Huffstetler at (704) 842-5192.