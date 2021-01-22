Gastonia police investigating after woman found dead inside a car

According to police, their officers were called to a scene Thursday evening to check a vehicle that was down an embankment at 1019 West Tenth Avenue.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead Thursday, the Gastonia Police Department reports.

Gastonia Police report, 41-year-old Francia Magally Martinez, was found dead on the scene.