CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.

CMPD responded to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Newcastle Street, just off Lasalle Street around 6:45 a.m.

CMPD Major G.M. Smith said detectives believe the shooting was domestic-related. CMPD said multiple shots were fired at the scene. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, has not been identified.

A person of interest was taken to CMPD headquarters and is being interviewed by detectives. CMPD has not established a motive for the deadly shooting at this time.

