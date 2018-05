YORK COUNTY, S.C. – Deputies in York County are investigating after a Rock Hill woman was found shot to death Wednesday.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a reported shooting on Farlow Street in Rock Hill Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Kathy Terry, 27.

An autopsy and toxicology test are expected to be performed Thursday afternoon.

Police have not identified or suspect or announced any arrests.

