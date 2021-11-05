Woman hit and killed Thanksgiving night, CMPD searching for the driver

Police said the suspect vehicle is a 1995-2001 Ford Explorer and should have damage on the front-end of the vehicle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal accident late Thanksgiving night.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Sunset Road and Beatties Ford Road.

Police said shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving, their officers responded to reports of someone lying in the roadway and in need of medical attention near the intersection of Sunset Road and Beatties Ford Road. When they arrived, officers found a woman in the roadway. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC.

Detectives Seeking Information about Last Night's Deadly Crash https://t.co/UnjmtCqF5S — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 26, 2021

Detectives with the CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit, DWI Task Force and Crime Scene Search responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. Their preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was in a crosswalk and crossing Sunset Road when she was struck by a fire-red, two-door Ford Explorer.

Police report that the driver of the Explorer immediately fled the scene and was last seen traveling west on Sunset Road toward Peachtree Road. Detectives are actively searching for the suspect vehicle and are asking the public for any information that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone who has information or knows the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle or its driver is asked to call 911 and report it, immediately. The suspect vehicle is a 1995-2001 Ford Explorer and should have damage on the front-end of the vehicle.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts