GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities in Gaston County have identified the woman killed in a house fire Tuesday morning.
According to Gaston County Police, firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 100 block of Cooks Lake Road a little after 10 a.m. When fire officials entered the home, they found 68-year-old Wanda Kay Hurst dead. Detectives were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.
The Gaston County Fire Marshal's Office has not released the cause of the fire. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.
