GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities in Gaston County have identified the woman killed in a house fire Tuesday morning.

According to Gaston County Police, firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 100 block of Cooks Lake Road a little after 10 a.m. When fire officials entered the home, they found 68-year-old Wanda Kay Hurst dead. Detectives were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

BREAKING: investigators on-scene after fatal house fire off Cooks Lake Rd. pic.twitter.com/3Ysdmt1HF2 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) May 29, 2018

The Gaston County Fire Marshal's Office has not released the cause of the fire. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

