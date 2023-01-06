Grand Rapids Police said the fatal shooting happened downtown and her baby wasn't hurt. The woman's father identified her as Leah Marie Gomez.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A mother was shot and killed in her car Wednesday afternoon in downtown Grand Rapids.

Her baby was in the car at the time of the killing in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue SW, but wasn't hurt. First responders took the child to the hospital to get checked out.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the woman died at the scene.

Thursday morning, the family identified the woman as Leah Marie Gomez. She leaves behind her soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter Rosabell, who has special needs, the family said.

"I will tell you this, she was an amazing person with a huge heart. She loved so hard and was an amazing mom to her baby girl," Gomez's aunt Ashley Reil said.

The family calls the child Rosie. She will be 2 years old in August.

Thursday afternoon, Grand Rapids Police asked the community to be on the lookout for 27-year-old Luis "Fabian" Bernal-Sosa, who is considered a person of interest in the killing.

Police say Bernal-Sosa drives an early 2000s black Ford Ranger with and extended cab, aftermarket rims and tires. The vehicle may have a “Bernal Landscape Management” sticker on the back.

A warrant is out for Bernal-Sosa's arrest. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives also asked for help identifying two men who may have witnessed the killing.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the shooting was an "absolute tragedy" and expressed anger at the situation.

It's still unknown what led to the shooting, or if any suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

