Iredell County woman accused of faking terminal cancer diagnosis, stealing donation money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An Iredell County woman is accused of lying about a cancer diagnosis and in return receiving hundreds of dollars in donation money, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the sheriff's office, back on Aug. 27, the victim reported to deputies that she had given money to a female acquaintance who she believed to be suffering from terminal cancer.

The victim reported on four different occasions that she gave the suspect around $975 after she was led to believe that the suspect was suffering from financial hardships due to medical treatments. The victim went on to tell the deputies when she learned that the suspect was not suffering from cancer, she confronted her and asked for the money back. She said the suspect stopped all communications with her after this.

During an investigation, search warrants were conducted on the suspect's social media account, it was verified that she had solicited donations in the form of currency from other individuals as well as churches. Deputies said she also had created a GoFundMe page, where she led donors to believe she was suffering from financial hardship after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

As a result of the investigation, deputies were able to obtain four felony arrest warrants for obtaining property by false pretense against the suspect.

The suspect was arrested in Clemmons and transported back to the Iredell County Detention Center. She was served with the warrants and appeared before Magistrate D. Chambers who issued a $5,000 secured bond on these charges.