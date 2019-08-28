HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A woman pulled a gun on a Viva Chicken employee after they got into an argument about a special, Huntersville Police said.

On July 31, police said the suspect walked into the restaurant just before 6:15 p.m. when the dispute arose.

"Evidently, there’s a Thursday special, and she (the suspect) was there on a Wednesday," said Officer Odette Saglimbeni. "So, she (the suspect) was there on the wrong day."

Police said the woman tossed a drink on a manager and made threats while pulling a gun from her waistband.

"If people have an issue, you know, talk through it," Saglimbeni said. "There's no reason to bring any kind of weapon into it."

Saglimbeni said the woman eventually agreed to pay the difference. The whole issue escalated over what amounts to $5.

"It's never worth any kind of money to pull out a handgun on somebody," Saglimbeni said. "You never know what could happen and who else is there."

After posting surveillance photos on Facebook, Huntersville Police were able to identify the woman as 34-year-old Shakira Grier. According to police, Grier faces warrants for simple assault, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed weapon.

No one was hurt in the incident.

In a statement, a Viva Chicken representative said in part, "Nothing is more important to Viva Chicken than the safety and well-being of our employees and guests. We are so grateful to the Huntersville Police Department for their diligent work and support during this time and will continue to work closely together for the duration of this investigation."

