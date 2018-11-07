CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in Ballantyne Tuesday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a reported armed robbery in the 13800 block of Conlan Circle near the intersection of Johnston Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway just after 11:30 p.m.

CMPD said no one was hurt during the incident. No arrests have been made and detectives have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

