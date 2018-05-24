ROCK HILL, S.C. – Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Galleria mall Wednesday.

According to Rock Hill Police, the woman was talking to her car around 3 p.m. when a white man in a black pickup truck pulled beside her and got out. She told investigators he grabbed her purse after pulling out a handgun before jumping in the truck and speeding away from the mall.

While the suspect was escaping, detectives said the victim was hit by the door of the truck and received minor injuries to her arm. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officers spotted the pickup a short time later on Anderson Road and initiated a pursuit. The suspect was able to get away through heavy traffic on Celanese Road.

Detectives have not identified the suspect or made any arrests.

© 2018 WCNC