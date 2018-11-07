SHELBY, N.C. – A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in her car in Shelby overnight.

Neighbors said the woman was driving with three men inside the car when one of the men in the back seat shot her through the seat. The woman then lost control of the vehicle and drove through several yards before crashing into a parked truck.

“I saw her, I saw a hole in her back,” said the owner of the truck. “She turned over a little bit, and I saw a hole and saw blood dripping out of her back, and there was a hole in the seat of her car.”

Police have not announced any arrests or released any suspect information.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

