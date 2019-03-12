CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a case of blackmail at a bank in uptown Charlotte where a woman said someone demanded sexual favors in exchange for her paycheck.

The allegation stemmed from Capital Bank on McDowell Street which has since been re-branded as First Horizon Bank.

So what can you do if this happens to you?

NBC Charlotte talked with a labor attorney about your rights in the workplace.

"Sadly, it’s very common," said Jake Modla, an attorney who specializes in labor and employment law.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating this extortion case.

"What it appears to be is the classic situation of what's known as quid pro quo sexual harassment," Modla told NBC Charlotte.

Modla said some sexual harassment allegations lead to both criminal investigations and civil lawsuits.

"The individual could be held not only criminally liable but also there could be civil liability for the place of employment," said Modla.

Modla recommended anyone who is a victim of sexual harassment to report it immediately.

"Always report the misconduct to the boss and the human resources department, and if it's the boss that's doing it, go to his or her boss," said Modla.

Modla said consult an attorney and don’t quit your job. He told NBC Charlotte there are legal protections for people who come forward.

"If you quit and you later want to challenge it civilly, you're enhancing the level of proof you have to bring to the table," said Modla.

If you believe the sexual harassment incident rises to the level of a crime, then contact police as the 22-year-old woman did in this case.

First Horizon Bank sent the following statement to NBC Charlotte: "We are not aware of this situation. However, we take these matters very seriously and are taking this matter seriously."

CMPD said so far no arrests have been made.

