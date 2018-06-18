CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A woman told police someone opened fire at her car while she was driving in west Charlotte early Sunday morning.

NBC Charlotte's crew at the scene said a woman stopped on the side of the road on Billy Graham Parkway near I-85 and told Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers that her car had just been shot at.

The woman and the passenger inside the woman's car were not hurt in Sunday's incident.

As of Sunday night, CMPD believes the incident was not connected to the shooting in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive that left four people injured.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

