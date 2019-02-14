CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed during a sexual assault at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Wednesday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the Courtney Ridge Apartments off Yorkmont Road near the Charlotte Farmers Market around 7:15 p.m. When officers got to the scene, the victim said she was standing outside a car when a man wearing dark clothes approached her.

The victim said the suspect then sexually assaulted her and when she tried to fight back, the suspect stabbed her multiple times. He then ran from the apartments into a wooded area. Police said the suspect had his face covered during the attack.

A K-9 officer was called to the apartments and tried to track the suspect but was unsuccessful. CMPD has not released any further suspect information or made any arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.