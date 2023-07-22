Woman shot while boating on Long Lake in Albemarle, police say

The shooting happened shortly before noon on Saturday

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A woman was shot while boating on Long Lake in Albemarle, according to the Stanly County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before noon on Saturday, the Albemarle Police Department responded to a call about a woman who suffered a gunshot wound while in a watercraft on Long Lake near Concord Road.

The victim, whose identity is unknown, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case is under investigation and authorities are currently searching for a suspect. WCNC Charlotte has reached out for more information about the shooting.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Stanly County Sheriff's Office.

