GASTONIA, N.C. — One person was shot in Gastonia and taken to CaroMont with minor injuries Wednesday night, according to Gaston County EMS.

The call came in around 9:15 p.m. for the area of 2250 Davis Park Road.

Gaston County officials confirmed the shooting was connected to an armed robbery at a nearby Little Caesars Pizza.

Two suspects tried to carjack a woman near Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. When the woman refused to give up her vehicle, officials said she was shot.

Officials said there were three suspects in the case, one is still at large. The names of the other two have not been released.

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses nearby was placed on lockdown with people inside in response to the incident.

