CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was shot in the University City area of Charlotte, officials say.

Officers first responded to the 9600 block of University City Boulevard after reports just after 9:30 p.m. of someone being shot, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

When officers arrived on scene, they didn’t locate a victim. Not long after, police say a female showed up in the 8500 block of Dahlia Drive with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital by Medic. Her current status has not been released at this time.

CMPD officers are actively investigating. At this time, preliminary investigation indicates the woman was shot at the University City Boulevard location.

