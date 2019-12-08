CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died in the Steele Creek area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

The incident is being investigated at the Tryon Park at Rivergate apartments in the 14200 block of Perugia Way on Monday.

Police say the call for service came in at 4:22 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a female with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

Her identity will be released after her family is notified.

Initial information shows that the incident is domestic-related, according to police. Homicide Unit detectives canvassed the area to determine if there were additional witnesses.

At this time, no suspect information has been released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

