CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in uptown early Monday morning.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of North Tryon Street around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives believe the suspect and victim knew each other. Investigators have not identified the suspect or victim in this case and no arrests have been made.

RIGHT NOW: North Tryon steet is closed from 11th and College while police investigate a homicide. Police say a woman has died after a man shot her in the head. Still working to learn if theres still a search or if police have found the suspect. No names have been released. pic.twitter.com/8NFkUGAH5o — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) May 21, 2018

North Tryon Street is currently closed from 11th Street to College Street while detectives investigate the shooting and process the scene.

Drivers should use North Graham Street or North Davidson Street as alternate routes.

