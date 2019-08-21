CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot near the campus of UNC-Charlotte Tuesday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a reported shooting in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. When officers got to the area, they did not find the victim. A few minutes later, police said a woman was found in the 8500 block of Dahlia Drive, about two miles away, after she'd been shot. She was taken to a hospital by Medic.

CMPD has not updated the victim's condition as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Detectives have not released any suspect information or determined the motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

