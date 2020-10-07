Woman shot on I-77 after dispute at hotel on Arrowood Rd

Police say the woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The suspect(s) have not been located.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Police said a dispute took place at a hotel located on Arrowood Road. Everyone involved in the dispute then left the hotel in two separates vehicles. As the victims were driving, the suspect(s) pulled alongside them on I-77 and fired into their vehicle.

CMPD said a female in the vehicle was struck by a bullet. The victims stop on South Blvd where they called 911.

MEDIC transported the woman who was shot to the hospital where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect(s) have not yet been located. The initial investigation indicates that the victims and suspect(s) know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.