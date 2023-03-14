Woman stabs husband after argument, Gastonia police say

She is now held in jail without bond. The husband faced non-life-threatening injuries.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman is in jail after police say she stabbed her husband twice.

In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Gastonia Police Department said they responded to the call on Mobile Lane off of East Davidson Avenue around 11 a.m. on Monday. They found a 25-year-old man with two stab wounds and had him transported to a hospital for treatment. Officers deemed his wounds non-life-threatening.

During the investigation, officers said they determined the 24-year-old wife attacked her husband after an argument. She was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure.

As of publication, she remains in jail without bond. Gastonia Police did not identify either person.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

