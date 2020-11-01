BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman attempted to rob a bank in Burlington Saturday with a rifle.

According to the Burlington Police Department, the incident happened at the Truliant Credit Union located on Kirkwood Drive.

Police say the woman entered the bank with a long rifle and shot it once into the ceiling before customers at the credit union tackled and contained her until police arrived.

Police say no one was injured in the incident and the woman is now in custody waiting to be charged.

Other stories:

Man shot in shoulder following shooting in Winston-Salem

Police investigating a homicide after man, woman were found dead inside car down an embankment

TIPS: Generator safety after severe storms

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users