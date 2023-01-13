Woman killed, teen hurt during home invasion, sheriff says

A woman was killed and a 15-year-old boy was seriously hurt during a violent home invasion in Lancaster County, deputies said.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman was killed and a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting at a home in Lancaster Thursday night, police said.

Lancaster police were called to a reported shooting on 15th Street around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the 35-year-old woman and teen suffering from gunshot wounds. The teen was rushed to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lancaster detectives.

A man who lives at the home told police he heard knocking on the door moments before the shooting. When the man asked who was there, he got no response. The door was then forced open by two men wearing dark clothing, gloves and masks, the man told police. The man said he got into a struggle with the intruders, who opened fire during the scuffle before running away from the home.

No arrests have been made but Sheriff Barry Faile does not believe there's any threat to the public at this time.

"This was a very violent home invasion with a terrible outcome," Faile said. "We are working hard to identify the two men who did this."

Faile said detectives have gathered evidence to help identify suspects and is asking anyone with information to come forward. Witnesses are asked to call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.

