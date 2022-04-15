Boosting the Badge: Why numbers of women in law enforcement are lacking, how NC agencies are prioritizing recruitment now

CMPD's force is about 15% women. NC State Highway Patrol's is 3%. Both are hoping to raise those rates with outreach and incentives.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Conversation by conversation, Sgt. Candace Miles is trying to change hearts and minds about what it means to be a woman in law enforcement.

Despite professional advancements of women over the years, the police officer and recruiter with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said she still sees the old, familiar misconceptions deterring women from seeking out a career on the force.

"People put that negative stigma that females have to be big and strong," Miles said. "Another one females will say: 'Can I raise my family? Am I able to do that?'"

It is a question CMPD hopes that it can answer with a more resounding "yes." In October, the department signed on to the nationwide 30x30 campaign, a research-backed initiative aiming to boost levels of women law enforcement officers up to 30% by 2030.

Nationwide, female officer levels currently sit at 12%.

Kym Craven, Executive Director with the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, is on the 30x30 steering committee and said closing the gender gap brings a diversity of thought to an agency and can strengthen community bonds.

Miles said at CMPD, women make up 15% of the force. But other agencies, like North Carolina State Highway Patrol, have a longer way to go.

"We have 1,600 sworn members," Trooper Eric Glenn II with NCSHP said. "Of the 1600, females make up 3% of that number."

Glenn said the agency has goals to increase the number of female troopers by 5% in 2023 and 7% by 2025.

"We have increased our starting pay for cadets right now," Glenn said. "I've been riding around the area going to various schools, YMCAs, trying to recruit well-qualified applicants."

"We have programs that are set in place to help out women who have children. You can modify your schedule if you have to take your kid to school or pick them up, or go see a game. It's all about having a conversation with your chain of command," Miles said.

Contact Vanessa Ruffes at vruffes@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.