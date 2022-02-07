x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Wake DA: Person believed to have hit and killed WRAL employee is in custody in Georgia

The person, whose name has not been released by authorities, will face an extradition hearing in Georgia.
Credit: Carpio Photography - stock.adobe.com

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Marshals coordinating with Raleigh Police have a person in custody who is believed to have driven the van that hit and killed WRAL employee Erin Simanskis last month, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told WRAL News on Monday morning.

Simanskis, who was a researcher for 5 On Your Side and assignment editor for WRAL News, was on her way home from work Jan. 21 when she was involved in a fender bender on slick roads. She was outside her vehicle exchanging information with the other driver when a white van hit her and left the scene.

Read the full story on WRAL.com.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.     

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

In Other News

1-year-old from Mint Hill located, father still at large