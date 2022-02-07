Wake DA: Person believed to have hit and killed WRAL employee is in custody in Georgia

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Marshals coordinating with Raleigh Police have a person in custody who is believed to have driven the van that hit and killed WRAL employee Erin Simanskis last month, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told WRAL News on Monday morning.
Simanskis, who was a researcher for 5 On Your Side and assignment editor for WRAL News, was on her way home from work Jan. 21 when she was involved in a fender bender on slick roads. She was outside her vehicle exchanging information with the other driver when a white van hit her and left the scene.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.