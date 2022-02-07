The person, whose name has not been released by authorities, will face an extradition hearing in Georgia.

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Marshals coordinating with Raleigh Police have a person in custody who is believed to have driven the van that hit and killed WRAL employee Erin Simanskis last month, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told WRAL News on Monday morning.

Simanskis, who was a researcher for 5 On Your Side and assignment editor for WRAL News, was on her way home from work Jan. 21 when she was involved in a fender bender on slick roads. She was outside her vehicle exchanging information with the other driver when a white van hit her and left the scene.

Wake DA: Person believed to have hit and killed WRAL employee is in custody in Georgia :: https://t.co/P5Tv61JHa6 https://t.co/SuQBzuNcxV — WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) February 7, 2022

