Elderly woman found murdered inside home, Rowan County deputies say

The sheriff's office says her house appeared to have been broken into.

GOLD HILL, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says they're working to solve a murder case that unfolded inside the victim's home.

According to deputies, a family member went to the house of 79-year-old Judy Eller Hoffner around 8 p.m. Thursday night. According to them, the family member found her dead inside her house along Wyatt Grove Church Road in Gold Hill, where she lived alone.

Deputies say their investigation so far revealed Hoffner's home was broken into and that she was murdered inside. Evidence was still being collected at the scene early Friday morning, and family members and neighbors who arrived on scene confirmed Hoffner's identity. Other immediate family members were also notified, according to the sheriff's office.